Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, August 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Discover More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of .995, fueled by an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .573. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is fifth in slugging.
- In 91 of 120 games this year (75.8%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 52 of those games he had more than one (43.3%).
- He has gone deep in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (25 of 120), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 75 games this season (62.5%), including 27 multi-run games (22.5%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.338
|AVG
|.333
|.437
|OBP
|.407
|.588
|SLG
|.560
|30
|XBH
|28
|13
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|37
|35/40
|K/BB
|33/26
|26
|SB
|29
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, one per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.373 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 41st.
