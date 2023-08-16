Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .236.
  • Lopez has gotten a hit in 27 of 62 games this year (43.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (14.5%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In 17.7% of his games this year, Lopez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 17 of 62 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 29
.375 AVG .260
.375 OBP .311
.375 SLG .354
0 XBH 6
0 HR 1
3 RBI 12
1/0 K/BB 18/5
1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
  • The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vasquez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.89 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.89, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .176 against him.
