Wednesday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (77-42) and the New York Yankees (60-60) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on August 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (11-10) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (2-1) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 106 times this season and won 69, or 65.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 35 games this season favored by -210 or more and is 25-10 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

No team has scored more than the 700 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule