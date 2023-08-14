Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double) in his previous game against the Mets.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .240 with 15 doubles, 23 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 111th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .273.
- In 66.3% of his games this year (67 of 101), Ozuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (17.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's homered in 21 of them (20.8%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Ozuna has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (14.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this season (40 of 101), with two or more runs six times (5.9%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.249
|AVG
|.231
|.322
|OBP
|.298
|.508
|SLG
|.430
|21
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|29
|47/20
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.23 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
