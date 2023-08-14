Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take the field on Monday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +180 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 9 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 5-5.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 104 total times this season. They've finished 67-37 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 22-9 (71%).

The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 117 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-50-3).

The Braves have collected a 10-10-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 38-22 27-15 48-27 60-35 15-7

