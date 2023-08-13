Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, August 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.422), slugging percentage (.575) and OPS (.997) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 75.9% of his 116 games this season, with multiple hits in 43.1% of them.

He has homered in 20.7% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven in a run in 47 games this year (40.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 73 games this season (62.9%), including 26 multi-run games (22.4%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .341 AVG .332 .438 OBP .407 .590 SLG .563 29 XBH 28 12 HR 14 34 RBI 37 34/37 K/BB 32/26 26 SB 28

Mets Pitching Rankings