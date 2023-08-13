Ozzie Albies and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (85 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on August 13 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .269 with 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Albies will look to extend his 12-game hitting streak. He's batting .435 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 69.0% of his 116 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 22.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.4% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 53.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .241 AVG .295 .299 OBP .354 .450 SLG .581 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 42/18 2 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings