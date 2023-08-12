Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- hitting .432 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Denyi Reyes on the hill, on August 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .291 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- Harris II will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last outings.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 92 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Harris II has an RBI in 23 of 92 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|50
|.324
|AVG
|.266
|.364
|OBP
|.318
|.532
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|17
|27/7
|K/BB
|35/14
|7
|SB
|8
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
