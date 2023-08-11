Hubert Hurkacz 2023 Western & Southern Open Odds
The field is dwindling at the Western & Southern Open, with Hubert Hurkacz heading into a quarterfinal against Alexei Popyrin. Hurkacz has +2500 odds to win this tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Hurkacz at the 2023 Western & Southern Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 11-20
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Hurkacz's Next Match
Hurkacz will face Popyrin in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 18 at 1:00 PM ET, after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round 6-3, 6-4.
Hurkacz is currently listed at -350 to win his next contest against Popyrin. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Hubert Hurkacz Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +4000
- Western & Southern Open odds to win: +2500
Hurkacz Stats
- Hurkacz beat Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- Hurkacz has won one of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 34-21.
- On hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has won one tournament, and his match record is 23-13.
- Hurkacz, over the past 12 months, has played 55 matches across all court surfaces, and 30.7 games per match.
- Hurkacz, in 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 28.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Hurkacz has won 85.6% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.
- Hurkacz has been victorious in 85.9% of his service games on hard courts and 19.0% of his return games over the past 12 months.
