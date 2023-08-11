Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Mets on August 11, 2023
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Alonso and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (10-10) for his 23rd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.
- Morton has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.86), 60th in WHIP (1.439), and 17th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|4.1
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|3.2
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 19
|5.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has put up 154 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 53 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .340/.422/.585 on the season.
- Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has put up 114 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 40 home runs and 73 walks. He has driven in 101 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .267/.375/.604 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 11 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs, 41 walks and 87 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .227/.321/.533 on the year.
- Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|6
|9
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has collected 105 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .246/.333/.469 so far this year.
- Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 7
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.