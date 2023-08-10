The Seattle Storm (7-21) will host the Atlanta Dream (15-13) after dropping six home games in a row. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Storm matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Dream (-5.5) 165.5 -230 +175 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Dream have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • The Storm have covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this year.
  • Atlanta has been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
  • Seattle has covered the spread eight times this season (8-8 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 27 times this season.
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Storm's 27 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.