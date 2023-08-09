Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .618 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Quinn Priester and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Quinn Priester
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .286 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Harris II has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this year (59 of 89), with more than one hit 19 times (21.3%).
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (24.7%), Harris II has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.324
|AVG
|.255
|.364
|OBP
|.307
|.532
|SLG
|.406
|16
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|27/7
|K/BB
|34/13
|7
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 124 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Priester makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 8.69, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .269 batting average against him.
