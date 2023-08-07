The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Monday, in the first game of a four-game series at PNC Park.

The Pirates are +240 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-300). Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -300 +240 8.5 -115 -105 -2.5 -110 -110

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have compiled a 62-34 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.6% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -300 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 75%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 109 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-48-3).

The Braves have gone 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 33-19 26-13 44-26 56-33 14-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.