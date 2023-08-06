Dream vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (7-20) will visit the Atlanta Dream (14-13) after dropping three road games in a row. The game begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Dream vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-7.5)
|168.5
|-380
|+300
|BetMGM
|Dream (-7.5)
|168.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Dream (-7.5)
|168.5
|-350
|+240
|Tipico
|Dream (-7.5)
|168.5
|-350
|+255
Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Dream have compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Fever have compiled a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Indiana has covered the spread six times this season (6-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- A total of 12 out of the Dream's 26 games this season have hit the over.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 26 times this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
