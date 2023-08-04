Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (56-53) and Atlanta Braves (69-37) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on August 4.
The probable pitchers are Max Fried (2-1) for the Braves and Kyle Hendricks (4-5) for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 61 out of the 93 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta has a record of 37-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 62.3% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored 601 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 30
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Colin Rea
|July 31
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Charlie Morton vs Chase Silseth
|August 1
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 2
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Yonny Chirinos vs Lucas Giolito
|August 4
|@ Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 5
|@ Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Marcus Stroman
|August 6
|@ Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
|August 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
