The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-59) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (58-51) in NL Central play, at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

The Brewers will call on Adrian Houser (3-3) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-7).

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (3-3, 4.43 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-7, 3.97 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (3-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .300 in 14 games this season.

He has four quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Houser has made seven starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller will look for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 133 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.

Keller is looking to pick up his 13th quality start of the season in this game.

Keller will try to extend a 22-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 22 appearances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.97), 30th in WHIP (1.219), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Mitch Keller vs. Brewers

He meets a Brewers offense that ranks 23rd in the league with 452 total runs scored while batting .232 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .376 slugging percentage (28th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 113 home runs (22nd in the league).

Keller has thrown five innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out seven against the Brewers this season.

