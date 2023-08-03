Colombia vs. Morocco: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 3
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A Group H matchup between Colombia and Morocco, their third and final contest in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, begins at 6:00 AM ET on August 3 at HBF Park in Perth, Australia.
This matchup will be airing on Fox Sports 1.
How to Watch Colombia vs. Morocco
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Perth, Australia
- Venue: HBF Park
Colombia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|South Korea
|July 24
|W 2-0
|Home
|Germany
|July 30
|W 2-1
|Away
|Morocco
|August 3
|-
|Away
Colombia's Recent Performance
- Colombia won its most recent match 2-1 over Germany on July 30. lost despite outshooting Colombia 13 to nine.
- Through two Women's World Cup matches for Colombia, Linda Caicedo has scored two goals.
- So far in two Women's World Cup games, Catalina Usme has scored one goal.
- Leicy Santos has not scored but has one assist in Women's World Cup matches.
Colombia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Catalina Perez #1
- Manuela Vanegas #2
- Daniela Arias #3
- Diana Ospina #4
- Lorena Bedoya #5
- Daniela Montoya #6
- Cami Reyes Calderon #7
- Marcela Restrepo #8
- Mayra Ramirez #9
- Leicy Santos #10
- Catalina Usme #11
- Sandra Sepulveda #12
- Natalia Giraldo Alzate #13
- Angela Daniela Baron #14
- Ana Maria Guzman #15
- Lady Andrade #16
- Caroline Arias #17
- Linda Caicedo #18
- Jorelyn Carabali #19
- Monica Ramos Santana #20
- Ivonne Chacon #21
- Daniela Caracas #22
- Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez #23
Morocco Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Germany
|July 24
|L 6-0
|Away
|South Korea
|July 30
|W 1-0
|Away
|Colombia
|August 3
|-
|Home
Morocco's Recent Performance
- In its last game on July 30, Morocco took down South Korea 1-0. South Korea outshot Morocco in the game 17 to nine.
- Ibtissam Jraidi has one goal for Morocco in Women's World Cup (two matches).
- In two Women's World Cup matches, Hanane Ait El Haj has failed to score a goal but does have one assist (10th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
Morocco's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Khadija Er-Rmichi #1
- Zineb Redouani #2
- Nouhaila Benzina #3
- Sarah Kassi #4
- Nesryne El Chad #5
- Elodie Nakkach #6
- Ghizlane Chebbak #7
- Salma Amani #8
- Ibtissam Jraidi #9
- Najat Badri #10
- Fatima Tagnaout #11
- Assia Zouhair #12
- Sabah Seghir #13
- Rkia Mazrouai #14
- Fatima Zohra Gharbi #15
- Anissa Lahmari #16
- Hanane Ait El Haj #17
- Kenza Chapelle #18
- Sakina Ouzraoui Diki #19
- Sofia Bouftini #20
- Yasmin Katie Mrabet Slack #21
- Ines Arouaissa #22
- Rosella Ayane #23
