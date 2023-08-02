Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Wednesday at 12:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Angels.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .295.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 84 games this season (65.5%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (31.0%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (13.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games.
- In 38.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|37
|.317
|AVG
|.270
|.371
|OBP
|.320
|.497
|SLG
|.394
|15
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|13
|33/13
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 133 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Giolito (6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 3.85 ERA ranks 31st, 1.227 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.