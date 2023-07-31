The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.132 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .278 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 21.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.2% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 44.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.2%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .290 AVG .264 .373 OBP .378 .531 SLG .536 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 29 42/16 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings