The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will take on the Los Angeles Angels and Hunter Renfroe at Truist Park on Monday, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 199 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .497 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (583 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton is looking to pick up his 19th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 20 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Marcus Stroman 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele

