Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles meet Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 14th in MLB action with 122 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Baltimore's .417 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Orioles have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Baltimore has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (502 total runs).

The Orioles are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Orioles' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Baltimore has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).

The Orioles have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.302).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 454 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.239 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Dean Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Kremer is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year.

Kremer will look to secure his 18th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (2-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Phillies W 3-2 Away Dean Kremer Cristopher Sanchez 7/25/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Kyle Gibson Taijuan Walker 7/26/2023 Phillies L 6-4 Away Kyle Bradish Ranger Suárez 7/28/2023 Yankees W 1-0 Home Grayson Rodriguez Gerrit Cole 7/29/2023 Yankees L 8-3 Home Tyler Wells Clarke Schmidt 7/30/2023 Yankees - Home Dean Kremer Luis Severino 7/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Gibson Chris Bassitt 8/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kyle Bradish Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/2/2023 Blue Jays - Away Grayson Rodriguez Yusei Kikuchi 8/3/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tyler Wells Kevin Gausman 8/4/2023 Mets - Home Dean Kremer Carlos Carrasco

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Gerrit Cole Hunter Brown 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Brandon Bielak

