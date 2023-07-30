The Atlanta Dream (13-11) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Mystics (12-12) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, July 30 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Dream are coming off of a 95-84 loss to the Liberty in their last game on Thursday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 8.9 2.3 2.8

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Dream vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO

ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard paces the Dream at 18.2 points per game, while also averaging 3.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Allisha Gray averages a team-best 3.5 assists per contest. She is also averaging 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting 48% from the floor and 38% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Cheyenne Parker paces her squad in rebounds per game (7.2), and also posts 13.5 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, she posts 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (sixth in the WNBA).

Nia Coffey averages 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc (seventh in league) with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Haley Jones is putting up 4.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Dream vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -6.5 164.5

