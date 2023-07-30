The Atlanta Braves (66-36) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers (57-48) on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves and Colin Rea (5-4) for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.53 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

The Braves will send out Smith-Shawver for his first start of the season.

The 20-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.

Rea has four quality starts this year.

Rea will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

