The Atlanta Braves versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Austin Riley and Christian Yelich.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 195 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .495 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .270 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (575 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.87 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

AJ Smith-Shawver will start for the Braves, his first of the season.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 20 years old.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home - Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Marcus Stroman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.