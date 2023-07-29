Oddsmakers have listed player props for Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and others when the Houston Astros host the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 112 hits with 25 doubles, 18 home runs, 51 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .304/.386/.518 slash line so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 1-for-2 4 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 54 walks and 66 RBI (101 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .253/.344/.426 slash line on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 24 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 36 walks and 48 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped 28 bases.

He has a .264/.328/.433 slash line so far this year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 104 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He has a .315/.398/.503 slash line so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 vs. Orioles Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

