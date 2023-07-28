Tallon Griekspoor 2023 Citi Open Odds
The field is dwindling at the Citi Open, with Tallon Griekspoor in a quarterfinal against Jeffrey John Wolf. Griekspoor's odds are +1600 to take home the trophy from Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park.
Griekspoor at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Griekspoor's Next Match
After defeating Liam Broady 6-4, 6-2, Griekspoor will face Wolf in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 at 6:20 PM ET.
Griekspoor Stats
- Griekspoor is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 125-ranked Broady in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.
- In 23 tournaments over the past year, Griekspoor has gone 26-22 and has won a pair of titles.
- Griekspoor is 16-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.
- Griekspoor has played 25.4 games per match in his 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
- On hard courts, Griekspoor has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 24.6 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.
- Griekspoor has won 17.6% of his return games and 82.5% of his service games over the past 12 months.
- On hard courts, Griekspoor, over the past 12 months, has claimed 84.4% of his service games and 15.2% of his return games.
