The field is getting smaller at the Generali Open, with Dominic Thiem set for a quarterfinal versus Arthur Rinderknech. Thiem currently has the fifth-best odds at +600 to win this tournament at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel.

Thiem at the 2023 Generali Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Thiem's Next Match

Thiem will meet Rinderknech in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 at 9:00 AM ET, after getting past Zhizhen Zhang in the last round 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Thiem has current moneyline odds of -150 to win his next contest versus Rinderknech.

Dominic Thiem Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2800

Generali Open odds to win: +600

Thiem Stats

In the Round of 16, Thiem won 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Zhang on Wednesday.

Through 23 tournaments over the past year, Thiem has yet to win a title, and his record is 20-23.

In 10 tournaments on clay over the past year, Thiem has gone 9-10.

Thiem, over the past year, has played 43 matches across all court types, and 24.7 games per match.

On clay, Thiem has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 22.8 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Thiem has been victorious in 20.4% of his return games and 77.0% of his service games.

On clay over the past 12 months, Thiem has claimed 78.6% of his service games and 21.0% of his return games.

