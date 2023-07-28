Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (64-36) and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Braves squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on July 28.

The Braves will look to Yonny Chirinos (4-4) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (3-2).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 87 times and won 56, or 64.4%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 41 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 28-13 in those contests.

The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 554.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).

Braves Schedule