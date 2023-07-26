Matt Olson -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on July 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 61 walks while batting .254.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

Olson has had a hit in 64 of 99 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.3%).

In 27 games this year, he has hit a long ball (27.3%, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate).

Olson has driven home a run in 43 games this year (43.4%), including more than one RBI in 21.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (54.5%), including 19 games with multiple runs (19.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .273 AVG .234 .372 OBP .350 .624 SLG .511 31 XBH 22 18 HR 14 45 RBI 35 55/29 K/BB 62/32 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings