When the Atlanta Braves (64-35) go head to head against the Boston Red Sox (54-47) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, July 26 at 7:10 PM ET, Spencer Strider will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 189).

The Red Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-160). The matchup's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (11-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (7-6, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Braves' matchup against the Red Sox but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Braves (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to beat the Red Sox with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 86 times and won 56, or 65.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Braves have gone 36-13 (73.5%).

Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+190) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+105) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Austin Riley 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.