Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) match up against Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-10) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSE, and AZFamily.

Dream vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Dream vs. Mercury

Atlanta puts up only 1.5 more points per game (85.3) than Phoenix gives up (83.8).

Atlanta makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

In games the Dream shoot higher than 43.4% from the field, they are 9-2 overall.

Atlanta is knocking down 35.3% of its three-point shots this season, 1.5% higher than the 33.8% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Dream have assembled an 8-5 record in games this season when the team makes more than 33.8% of their three-point shots.

Atlanta averages 37.3 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 6.7 boards per contest.

Dream Recent Performance

The Dream's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, putting up 86.8 points per contest compared to the 85.3 they've averaged this season.

Atlanta has been more stingy on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 82.2 points per game during its past 10 contests compared to the 85.5 points per game its opponents average in the 2023 season.

The Dream's past 10 contests have seen them make 7.3 three-pointers per game while shooting 36.1% from deep. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 7.0 makes and 35.3%.

Dream Injuries