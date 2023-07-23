Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Harris II enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375.
- In 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 75), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Harris II has had an RBI in 18 games this year (24.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.311
|AVG
|.234
|.359
|OBP
|.291
|.496
|SLG
|.394
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|29/11
|7
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
