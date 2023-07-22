The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.579) and OPS (.985) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 78.1% of his 96 games this year, with more than one hit in 40.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 21.9% of his games in 2023 (21 of 96), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has an RBI in 37 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 61.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 22 games with multiple runs (22.9%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 44 .325 AVG .332 .415 OBP .396 .563 SLG .595 26 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 30/30 K/BB 22/18 23 SB 21

Brewers Pitching Rankings