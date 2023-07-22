Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (63-33) against the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while Adrian Houser (3-2) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Braves have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 55 (66.3%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 47-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 543 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule