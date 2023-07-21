The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.229 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .240 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 104th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 51 of 79 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (21.5%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.5% of his games this year (32 of 79), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 34 .239 AVG .242 .311 OBP .324 .447 SLG .484 15 XBH 12 9 HR 9 22 RBI 19 42/17 K/BB 31/14 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings