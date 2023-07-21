As of December 31 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 19th in the league.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Falcons games hit the over.

Atlanta totaled 318.3 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it ranked 27th on defense with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Falcons won only once away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

When favored, Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) a season ago, and 3-9 as the underdog.

In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

On defense last year, Richie Grant helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1600 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of July 21 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.