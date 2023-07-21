How to Watch the Braves vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
The Atlanta Braves versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Austin Riley and Christian Yelich.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 182 home runs in total.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .495 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.269).
- Atlanta scores the second-most runs in baseball (537 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.265).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mike Soroka makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Davies
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Ryne Nelson
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brayan Bello
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|James Paxton
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Adrian Houser
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.