Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Michael Harris II (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .262 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Harris II has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 11.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (25.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (8.5%).
- He has scored in 25 games this year (35.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.301
|AVG
|.229
|.352
|OBP
|.279
|.460
|SLG
|.397
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|24/7
|K/BB
|27/9
|7
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (5-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.98 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.440 WHIP ranks 58th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.