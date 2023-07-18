Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 16 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .266.
- He ranks 56th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Albies has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.1% of those games.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (21.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.245
|AVG
|.290
|.304
|OBP
|.342
|.467
|SLG
|.568
|18
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|33/14
|K/BB
|26/13
|2
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
