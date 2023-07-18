Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Matt Olson (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .258.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.
- Olson is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Olson has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this year (61 of 92), with at least two hits 24 times (26.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 26 games this year (28.3%), leaving the park in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this season (45.7%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (21.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 51 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.276
|AVG
|.240
|.366
|OBP
|.353
|.611
|SLG
|.532
|29
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|35
|53/25
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
