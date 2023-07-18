Bryce Elder takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 173 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .491 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .270 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (514 total).

The Braves are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank seventh in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.257).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder (7-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Elder has 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder will try to collect his 18th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away Kolby Allard Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away - Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran

