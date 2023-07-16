The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has five doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .273.

d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 22 of 36 games this season (61.1%), including eight multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has homered in 19.4% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.9% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .300 AVG .256 .417 OBP .299 .640 SLG .402 7 XBH 6 5 HR 3 13 RBI 10 9/10 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings