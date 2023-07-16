On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .295 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.0% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4%.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (26 of 70), with two or more runs nine times (12.9%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .313 AVG .275 .375 OBP .320 .458 SLG .392 11 XBH 8 4 HR 3 18 RBI 11 29/12 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings