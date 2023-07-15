Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 15, 2023
The Atlanta Falcons have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +220
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta covered nine times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Falcons and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.3 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Falcons were 6-3 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.
- As the underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. As favorites, however, won every game (4-0).
- The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.
Falcons Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Also, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.
- On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 695 yards (53.5 per game).
- In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a key defensive contributor, Richie Grant totaled 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
