There are two matches in Wimbledon (grass) quarterfinals today, the best being No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula versus No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova. All the tennis can be found via live stream.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: July 11

July 11 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 11

Match Round Match Time Jessica Pegula vs. Marketa Vondrousova Quarterfinal 8:00 AM ET Iga Swiatek vs. Elina Svitolina Quarterfinal 8:30 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Pegula vs. Vondrousova

Pegula is 26-10 on the year, with zero tournament wins.

Vondrousova, who holds a 24-9 record in 10 tournaments so far this year, has yet to clinch a tournament win.

Through 36 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Pegula has played 21 games per match and won 55.5% of them.

On grass, Pegula has played three matches this year, totaling 20.3 games per match while winning 50.8% of games.

Pegula has won 67.6% of her service games this year, and 43.5% of her return games.

In her 33 matches played this year across all court types, Vondrousova is averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 59.1% of those games.

Vondrousova averages 21.3 games per match and 11.5 games per set in seven matches on grass this year.

Vondrousova is 231-for-314 in service games (a winning percentage of 73.6%) and 140-for-323 in return games (43.3%) on all surfaces.

Bet on Pegula or Vondrousova to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Madison Keys Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 Round of 16 Elena Rybakina Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-1 Round of 16 Aryna Sabalenka Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-0 Round of 16 Ons Jabeur Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3 Round of 16

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.