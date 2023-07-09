The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .658 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .263 with 15 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 67.0% of his 88 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (22.7%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (40.9%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (20.5%).

He has scored in 39 of 88 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .236 AVG .291 .289 OBP .344 .454 SLG .576 16 XBH 23 10 HR 12 31 RBI 32 31/13 K/BB 25/13 1 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings