Marcell Ozuna, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks while batting .250.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 48 of 72 games this season (66.7%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven home a run in 25 games this season (34.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .257 AVG .242 .323 OBP .326 .471 SLG .492 14 XBH 12 8 HR 9 21 RBI 19 37/14 K/BB 29/14 0 SB 0

