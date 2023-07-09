Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will play Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Braves -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Braves vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The past 10 Braves matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers. The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Atlanta's past three games has been 9, a stretch in which the Braves and their opponents have gone under each time.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta is 5-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Atlanta and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 88 games with a total.

The Braves are 7-7-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-15 30-13 21-9 39-19 47-23 13-5

