The Chicago Sky (8-10) will host Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (9-8) at Wintrust Arena on Sunday, July 9. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago's most recent game ended in a loss to Atlanta 82-68 at home. Kahleah Copper (16 PTS, 41.2 FG%) and Marina Mabrey (14 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) led the way for the Sky. Allisha Gray (21 PTS, 3 STL, 72.7 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Howard (17 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) were the top performers for the Dream.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sky vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-120 to win)

Sky (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+100 to win)

Dream (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: MARQ and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

In 2023, the Dream are third-best in the WNBA on offense (86.6 points scored per game) but worst on defense (87.6 points conceded).

Atlanta is the second-best team in the league in rebounds per game (36.5) but second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.4).

The Dream are eighth in the league in assists (18.8 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is second-worst in the league in committing them (14.8 per game). And it is ranked sixth in forcing them (13.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Dream are sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.9). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.

Atlanta gives up 7.5 3-pointers per game and concedes 33.2% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and sixth, respectively, in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream score 87.9 points per game at home, 2.3 more than away (85.6). On defense they give up 90.6 per game, 5.7 more than away (84.9).

At home, Atlanta pulls down 35.6 rebounds per game, 1.6 fewer than away (37.2). It allows 37.3 rebounds per game at home, 1.6 more than away (35.7).

The Dream average 2.3 fewer assists per game at home (17.6) than on the road (19.9).

Atlanta commits more turnovers per game at home (15.1) than away (14.4), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.3) than away (13.4).

At home the Dream make 7.3 treys per game, 0.6 more than away (6.7). They shoot 40.8% from beyond the arc at home, 7.8% higher than away (33%).

This year Atlanta is conceding more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.8). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (31%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Dream have a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

Atlanta has beaten the spread nine times in 16 games.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 7-5 as a 1.5-point underdog or more.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dream have a 50.0% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.