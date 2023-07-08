Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .256 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 23 games this year (29.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|34
|.255
|AVG
|.256
|.291
|OBP
|.326
|.490
|SLG
|.487
|16
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|39/8
|K/BB
|30/12
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, one per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.11 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
